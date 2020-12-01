Laguerre/Knutson Drill Summary

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) has now received all the assays from our recent drilling on our Laguerre/Knutson gold project near Larder Lake, Ontario.



Seven hundred and fifty-nine metres (759 m) were drilled in three holes on the Knutson portion of the property where historical trenching returned 0.42 oz/t Au over an average width of 5.3 feet for a length of 160 feet on Vein # 1 and 0.25 oz/t Au over an average width of 5.9 feet for a length of 90 feet (see Globex press release dated September 17, 2020.