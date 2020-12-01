NVIDIA Debuts GeForce RTX 3060 Family for the Holidays

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing its RTX 30 Series lineup of gaming GPUs to the market’s sweet spot, NVIDIA today introduced the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti , the first member of the RTX 3060 family, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX.

Priced at just $399, built on the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform and featuring ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS, the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the previous generation GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, priced at $699, and delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay.

“We’re entering a massive holiday season with ray-traced effects coming to Cyberpunk 2077 , Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , Watch Dogs: Legion and more,” said Matt Wuebbling, VP of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “There’s no better way for gamers to enjoy cutting-edge ray-traced games or powering through creative and productivity workflows than with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and the rest of the RTX 30 Series.”

The RTX 3060 Ti supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations, including performance-accelerating and image quality (IQ)-enhancing NVIDIA DLSS (NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling), NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast. Together with real-time ray tracing, they are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.

NVIDIA DLSS: The AI Gift That Gamers Love

AI is revolutionizing gaming — from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features . Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images and gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray-tracing settings and increase output resolutions. DLSS is available in more than 25 games, with more added every month.

NVIDIA Reflex and Broadcast: The Ultimate Play

NVIDIA Reflex technology reduces system latency (or input lag), making games more responsive, and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an extra edge over the opposition. NVIDIA Broadcast is a suite of audio and video AI enhancements, including virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise removal, that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video conferences.