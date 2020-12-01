 

NVIDIA Debuts GeForce RTX 3060 Family for the Holidays

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Starting at $399, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Delivers Amazing Ray-Tracing and DLSS Performance to Season’s Hottest Titles; Available Tomorrow

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing its RTX 30 Series lineup of gaming GPUs to the market’s sweet spot, NVIDIA today introduced the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the first member of the RTX 3060 family, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX.

Priced at just $399, built on the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform and featuring ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS, the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the previous generation GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, priced at $699, and delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay.

“We’re entering a massive holiday season with ray-traced effects coming to Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion and more,” said Matt Wuebbling, VP of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “There’s no better way for gamers to enjoy cutting-edge ray-traced games or powering through creative and productivity workflows than with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and the rest of the RTX 30 Series.”

The RTX 3060 Ti supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations, including performance-accelerating and image quality (IQ)-enhancing NVIDIA DLSS (NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling), NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast. Together with real-time ray tracing, they are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.

NVIDIA DLSS: The AI Gift That Gamers Love

AI is revolutionizing gaming — from in-game physics and animation simulation to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features. Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates while generating beautiful, crisp game images and gives gamers the performance headroom to maximize ray-tracing settings and increase output resolutions. DLSS is available in more than 25 games, with more added every month.

NVIDIA Reflex and Broadcast: The Ultimate Play

NVIDIA Reflex technology reduces system latency (or input lag), making games more responsive, and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an extra edge over the opposition. NVIDIA Broadcast is a suite of audio and video AI enhancements, including virtual backgrounds, motion capture and advanced noise removal, that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video conferences.

Seite 1 von 3
NVIDIA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NVIDIA Debuts GeForce RTX 3060 Family for the Holidays Starting at $399, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Delivers Amazing Ray-Tracing and DLSS Performance to Season’s Hottest Titles; Available TomorrowSANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bringing its RTX 30 Series lineup of gaming GPUs to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure ASA - Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to Nok 54 Million
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income of $8,890,748 and Earnings Per Share of $0.12 ...
Voting Rights and Capital
MedMira Reports FY2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Amarin Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hikma
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC
Titel
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Acquisition
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
NVIDIA: Das darf jetzt nicht passieren!
25.11.20
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX erholt, Tesla (TL0) und Nvidia (NVDA) gesucht
24.11.20
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
24.11.20
LYNX: Nvidia: Wird der Chiphersteller noch einmal durchstarten?
23.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) Tesla zieht wieder deutlich an, TecDAX unter Druck
23.11.20
Allianz: Kaufargumente mehren sich - geht das Comeback der Aktie weiter? Tipp der Woche
20.11.20
Tech-Market Report: SMA Solar (S92) und Aixtron (AIXA) gesucht; Gewinnmitnahmen bei Tesla (TL0)
19.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow legt leicht zu - Technologiebörsen fester
19.11.20
Aktien New York: Dow schwächelt leicht, Nasdaq im Plus - Virus bleibt im Fokus
19.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) klettert auf Rekordhoch; SMA Solar (S92) sehr fest

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
1.545
Nvidia!Ein Klares Langfristinvestment!
22.11.20
18
NVIDIA mit Potential zum Jahresende höher zu stehen
28.02.20
2
Virusangst lässt Depot einbrechen - Hebel-Depot