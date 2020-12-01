 

HUMBL Mobile App and HUMBL Hubs Merchant Solutions Deliver Successful Pilot Transactions Between United States and Mexico

San Diego, California, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) announced today that HUMBL has delivered its first live transactions in the Mexico market. The event was recorded during the production of a HUMBL brand video in the Baja California border region over the weekend.

“HUMBL was born here in the border region of the San Diego and Mexico, specifically because of the problems families regularly experience when moving and using money across borders. The current options are expensive and inefficient,” said Michele Rivera, HUMBL Vice President of Global Partnerships.

“Unlike US only mobile wallets like Venmo or Zelle, we designed HUMBL so that it can go along with customers and merchants into places like Latin America, enabling them to transact with each other seamlessly in the new digital economy.”

HUMBL commissioned a video crew to walk-through the variety of market problems that it is addressing with its design of HUMBL mobile wallet and HUMBL Hubs merchant solutions in the United States and Baja California, Mexico.

In the HUMBL brand video, which will be premiered at the Dec. 9 investor call, beta testers are seen transacting within the HUMBL mobile wallet to digitally send, receive and exchange currencies across the border; as well as paying, tipping and transacting with merchants.

In addition, HUMBL showcases financial technologies such as USD Stablecoins, which enable Latin American customers to avoid domestic currency fluctuations, by holding their money in US dollars on the blockchain in the HUMBL mobile wallet.

The company also demonstrated its HUMBL Hubs Point of Sale (POS) solutions for merchants in Mexico, designed to assist millions of “Cash Only” Latin American merchants with a seamless migration to the digital economy.

HUMBL Hubs enables merchants to accept major credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard and American Express via its contactless “Point and Pay” solutions, as well as text orders, mobile payments, tipping, local deals, ratings and reviews.

“HUMBL instantly makes life easier for me, my business and my customers here in Mexico,” said Fernando Cuevas, Founder of Tours in Baja, a HUMBL pilot test partner and a lead affiliate sales representative in the region.

“Being able to pay people for goods and services digitally with HUMBL, enables my customers to spend more time enjoying their trips, and less time seeking out ATM’s and cash payment options everywhere we go.”

