Blockchain Foundry Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s full Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) are available at www.sedar.com. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.