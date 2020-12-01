 

Blockchain Foundry Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s full Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) are available at www.sedar.com. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes revenue and net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019.

  Three months ended
 September 30,
2020 		Three months ended
September 30,
2019 		Change Percentage
Change
Revenue 227,410 214,744 12,666 6%
Net Income 74,334 38,935 35,399 91%
         
  Nine months ended
 September 30,
2020 		Nine months ended
September 30,
2019 		Change Percentage
Change
Revenue 1,124,081 526,714 597,367 113%
Net Income (Loss) 141,974 (467,322) 609,296 not meaningful

“In Q3 2020, BCF achieved positive net income and an increase in revenue compared with Q3 2019. This outcome was a direct result of increased client development activity as well as growing market acceptance of blockchain technology. The Company has five active clients in various project stages, and our pipeline is robust. We have also taken the opportunity to capitalize the business over the last few months. We are well positioned to continue expanding our consulting business and begin to explore product opportunities that take advantage of our significant expertise in the blockchain space,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of Blockchain Foundry.

Disclaimer

