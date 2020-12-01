 

Bergman & Beving AB Bergman & Beving acquires JO Safety

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.12.2020   

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires JO Safety

Workplace Safety, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today acquired all shares in the Danish company JO Safety A/S.

JO Safety is a leading supplier of workplace safety signage, information signs and safety markings, with Denmark as the largest market. The company also has a growing international customer base. JO Safety has an annual turnover of approximately MSEK 45 with strong profitability. The company has 22 employees with a majority of its operations based in Nykøbing Falster, Denmark.

"JO Safety is a strong, leading brand with a unique position on the Danish market of workplace safety signage", says Fredrik Valentin, Head of Division Workplace Safety. “We intend to further develop the company and its products on both new and existing markets under continued leadership of Thomas Hovmand, who remains as CEO for JO Safety A/S.”

”We are looking forward to joining Bergman & Beving and together continue to drive the development on the workplace safety signage market”, says Thomas Hovmand. “JO Safety fits well into Bergman & Beving's business model, where entrepreneurial companies can continue to develop with support from a strong owner.”

Closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 1 December 2020

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

 

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President and CEO, phone +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, phone +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:00 CET on 1 December 2020.


Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

