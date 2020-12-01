Stella-Jones Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Ms. Giardini joins Stella-Jones’ Board following a distinguished career in the forests products industry. She served as President of Weyerhaeuser Canada Ltd. from 2008 to 2014 and was its Vice-President and General Counsel from 2006-2008, and Assistant General Counsel from 1994-2006.

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Ms. Anne Giardini to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Giardini has served on numerous public and private Boards and brings in-depth knowledge and experience as Chair of various Health and Safety, Governance, Human Resources, Audit and Compensation Committees. Recent Boards include, Hydro One (2018-2020), TransLink (2017-2020), Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (2018-to date), K92 Mining Inc. (2020-to date) and Pembina Institute (2020-to date).

Ms. Giardini holds a Master of Laws from University of Cambridge, a Bachelor of Laws from University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts from Simon Fraser University.

“We are delighted to welcome Anne to the Stella-Jones Board of Directors”, said Katherine Lehman, Chair of the Board. “She is an accomplished executive with an exceptional understanding of health and safety, sustainability and governance matters and will bring extensive knowledge to our Board. I am confident that she will make an immediate contribution and all of our Board members look forward to working with her”.

Ms. Giardini’s appointment is effective January 1, 2021 and brings the total number of Board members to ten.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles and the continent’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.