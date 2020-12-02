 

Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF successfully completed the acquisition of three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.12.2020, 07:00  |  58   |   |   

Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF successfully completed the acquisition of three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 2 December 2020 

Royal Vopak and BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund (GEPIF) successfully completed the earlier announced acquisition of three industrial terminals from Dow (NYSE: DOW) on the U.S. Gulf Coast. This acquisition was announced on 14 September 2020.

Dow had selected the new 50/50 joint venture of Royal Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF to acquire three major industrial terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast for the amount of USD 620 million. The name of the new joint venture is Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas, LLC, which has a diversified set of infrastructure assets, in three locations, with each situated alongside an active Dow production complex.

Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas has entered into long-term service agreements with Dow, for storage and infrastructure services. Dow expects Vopak's terminal expertise and capabilities will deliver additional operational efficiencies and opportunities for growth.

The total capacity of the three terminals is 852,000 cubic meters (cbm). The Freeport, Texas, terminal has 53 tanks (140,000 cbm) for storage of chemicals. The St. Charles, Louisiana, terminal has 73 total tanks (409,000 cbm) for storage of chemicals. The Plaquemine, Louisiana, terminal has 30 tanks (303,000 cbm) for storage of chemicals and refined products. The involved assets include 16.4 hectares of expansion land, 36 vessel berths, multiple pipeline connections, rail and truck racks.

About Vopak 
Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

For further information please contact:
Vopak Press
Liesbeth Lans, Manager External Communication,
Telephone : +31 (0)10 4002777, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

 Vopak analysts and investors
Laurens de Graaf, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone : +31 (0)10 4002776, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com
BlackRock
Curtis Chou, Corporate Communications 
Telephone: +1 646-231-1031, e-mail: curtis.chou@blackrock.com

Attachment


Koninklijke Vopak Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF successfully completed the acquisition of three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast Vopak and BlackRock's GEPIF successfully completed the acquisition of three industrial terminals from Dow on the U.S. Gulf Coast Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 2 December 2020  Royal Vopak and BlackRock's Global Energy & Power Infrastructure …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
FDA approves Xolair (omalizumab) for adults with nasal polyps
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on the Development of Its PowerTap Investment
iBio Selected to Produce ATB Therapeutics’ Bioengineered Antibody-Toxin Fusion Proteins
Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting
EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License Agreement and Equipment Purchase Agreement with ...
Bombardier and Alstom Confirm Receipt of All Necessary Regulatory Approvals to Complete Bombardier ...
Titel
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
Clean Power Capital Comments on IIROC-Imposed Trading Halt
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Royal Vopak: Interim Update Q3 2020