 

EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q4 2020

Company Information/Dividend Announcements/Distribution

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q4 2020

Jersey, 2 December 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext:
ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that a
circular setting out details on the election being offered to Shareholders to
receive a Scrip Dividend for the Q4 2020 dividend distribution is now available
on the Company's website. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that it
elects to receive the Scrip Dividend, the Q4 2020 dividend will be distributed
in cash. The relevant Q4 2020 dividend distribution timetable is set out below.

______________________________________________________________________________
|Q4 dividend |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
|Event | Time and/or date|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q4 Ex-dividend date | 7 December 2020|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q4 Dividend record date | 8 December 2020|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Commencement election period Q4 | |
|dividend | 09.00 a.m. (CET) on 9 December 2020|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Conclusion election period Q4 dividend| 4.00 p.m. (CET) on 21 December 2020|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|
|Q4 Dividend payment date | 30 December 2020|
|______________________________________|_______________________________________|


Neither the Company nor Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. shall be
liable for any loss arising out of a failure of the election to be received by
Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. before conclusion of the election
period. For further information, reference is made to the aforementioned
circular.

Scrip Dividend exchange ratio
The number of new shares allotted to Shareholders that elect to receive the
Scrip Dividend will be one new share for every 35.7410 shares held by the
