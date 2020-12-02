--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information/Dividend Announcements/DistributionSt Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q4 2020Jersey, 2 December 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext:ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that acircular setting out details on the election being offered to Shareholders toreceive a Scrip Dividend for the Q4 2020 dividend distribution is now availableon the Company's website. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that itelects to receive the Scrip Dividend, the Q4 2020 dividend will be distributedin cash. The relevant Q4 2020 dividend distribution timetable is set out below.______________________________________________________________________________|Q4 dividend ||______________________________________________________________________________||Event | Time and/or date||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Q4 Ex-dividend date | 7 December 2020||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Q4 Dividend record date | 8 December 2020||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Commencement election period Q4 | ||dividend | 09.00 a.m. (CET) on 9 December 2020||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Conclusion election period Q4 dividend| 4.00 p.m. (CET) on 21 December 2020||______________________________________|_______________________________________||Q4 Dividend payment date | 30 December 2020||______________________________________|_______________________________________|Neither the Company nor Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. shall beliable for any loss arising out of a failure of the election to be received byVan Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. before conclusion of the electionperiod. For further information, reference is made to the aforementionedcircular.Scrip Dividend exchange ratioThe number of new shares allotted to Shareholders that elect to receive theScrip Dividend will be one new share for every 35.7410 shares held by the