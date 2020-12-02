 

DGAP-DD Centrotec SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2020 / 11:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Guido Alexander
Last name(s): Krass

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Centrotec SE

b) LEI
391200E1QPCBRWBSXA76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005407506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.02 EUR 1502.00 EUR
15.02 EUR 2403.20 EUR
15.02 EUR 5422.22 EUR
15.02 EUR 1502.00 EUR
15.02 EUR 5992.98 EUR
15.02 EUR 8501.32 EUR
15.02 EUR 45060.00 EUR
15.02 EUR 2253.00 EUR
15.02 EUR 3004.00 EUR
15.02 EUR 5872.82 EUR
15.02 EUR 3004.00 EUR
15.02 EUR 2253.00 EUR
15.02 EUR 4370.82 EUR
