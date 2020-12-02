DGAP-Adhoc SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: SIMONA plans stock split
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
Kirn, 02 December 2020. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have today decided to propose a 1:10 stock split at the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 in order to make the company's shares more attractive, especially for private and retail investors, and to increase the trading volume. The company's share capital is to be redivided in a ratio of 1:10 without issuing new shares, thus increasing the number of shares tenfold (stock split).
Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, each shareholder will receive nine additional shares for each share held in SIMONA AG at the reporting date. The shareholder structure and voting rights remain unchanged. Only the notional interest in the share capital per share will be divided into ten parts.
Further details will be provided in the proposed resolution to be published at the Annual General Meeting.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
|Teichweg 16
|55606 Kirn an der Nahe
|Germany
|Phone:
|06752-14-997
|Fax:
|06752-14-738
|E-mail:
|eric.schoenel@simona.de
|Internet:
|www.simona.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007239402
|WKN:
|723940
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1152282
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1152282 02-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
