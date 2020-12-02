 

DGAP-Adhoc SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: SIMONA plans stock split

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: SIMONA plans stock split

02-Dec-2020 / 14:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kirn, 02 December 2020. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have today decided to propose a 1:10 stock split at the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 in order to make the company's shares more attractive, especially for private and retail investors, and to increase the trading volume. The company's share capital is to be redivided in a ratio of 1:10 without issuing new shares, thus increasing the number of shares tenfold (stock split).

Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting, each shareholder will receive nine additional shares for each share held in SIMONA AG at the reporting date. The shareholder structure and voting rights remain unchanged. Only the notional interest in the share capital per share will be divided into ten parts.

Further details will be provided in the proposed resolution to be published at the Annual General Meeting.

Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Phone: 06752-14-997
Fax: 06752-14-738
E-mail: eric.schoenel@simona.de
Internet: www.simona.de
ISIN: DE0007239402
WKN: 723940
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1152282

 
