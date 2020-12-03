 

Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, December 3rd 2020   - On Thursday February 4th 2021 at 07:00 GMT (08:00 CET and 02:00 EST) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its fourth quarter results and fourth quarter interim dividend announcement for 2020.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.

For enquiries please contact:  
Shell Media Relations: +44 (0)207 934 5550                                  
Shell Investor Relations: IR-Europe@shell.com


