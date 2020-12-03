Sungrow Secures Contract of 90 MW Utility Scale Project in Germany

Sungrow has supplied 21 units of its central inverter SG3125HV and 116 units of the string inverter SG110CX. Accompanying the inverters are the ten 7200kVA MV stations and one 3600kVA MV station. The solutions meet the field requirements of scattered sizes. The greatest advantage of the SG3125HV is its easy installation and streamlined O&M. The advanced engineering and combination of the central and string inverters will enable Enerparc to perform remote online analysis and fast troubleshooting.

Armin Scherl, Systems Engineering Team Lead at Enerparc, states, "We have been using inverters from Sungrow for several years now and are very satisfied with them. To ensure the highest quality output, we are always in close contact with Sungrow, so that the development of the new generations can be aligned with our requirements. We have always had a good experience with this procedure. For us, it is a safe investment to work with Sungrow."

Manuel Seidenkranz, Project Manager at Sungrow Germany articulates, "We have collaborated in various projects totaling over 1 GW with Enerparc in Europe and we feel delighted to know the trust Enerparc has in us and our products."

The plant is projected to generate a total yield of around 90 GWh per year. This will be then fed into the grid, based on a power purchase agreement (PPA) and partly EEG-fundings. The first batch of inverter solution delivery began in July 2020. Energization is scheduled to take place in 2021.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About ENERPARC AG:

Headquartered in Hamburg, ENERPARC is a leading utility-scale photovoltaic company that covers the entire value chain. The services range from development over design, procurement and construction to operations and maintenance as well as asset management and energy trading. Founded in 2008, ENERPARC has become a global player with 250+ experienced employees and licensed partners in Spain, France, India, and Australia. ENERPARC has successfully commissioned projects with an overall capacity of 3.0 GW and is operating 2.0 GW. www.enerparc.com

