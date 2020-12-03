 

Sungrow Secures Contract of 90 MW Utility Scale Project in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 13:37  |  49   |   |   

MUNICH, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, will provide its central and string inverter solutions to Enerparc's 90 MW project in Gaarz, Northeast of Germany.

90 MW PV Project in Gaarz, Germany

Sungrow has supplied 21 units of its central inverter SG3125HV and 116 units of the string inverter SG110CX. Accompanying the inverters are the ten 7200kVA MV stations and one 3600kVA MV station. The solutions meet the field requirements of scattered sizes. The greatest advantage of the SG3125HV is its easy installation and streamlined O&M. The advanced engineering and combination of the central and string inverters will enable Enerparc to perform remote online analysis and fast troubleshooting.

Armin Scherl, Systems Engineering Team Lead at Enerparc, states, "We have been using inverters from Sungrow for several years now and are very satisfied with them. To ensure the highest quality output, we are always in close contact with Sungrow, so that the development of the new generations can be aligned with our requirements. We have always had a good experience with this procedure. For us, it is a safe investment to work with Sungrow." 

Manuel Seidenkranz, Project Manager at Sungrow Germany articulates, "We have collaborated in various projects totaling over 1 GW with Enerparc in Europe and we feel delighted to know the trust Enerparc has in us and our products."

The plant is projected to generate a total yield of around 90 GWh per year. This will be then fed into the grid, based on a power purchase agreement (PPA) and partly EEG-fundings. The first batch of inverter solution delivery began in July 2020. Energization is scheduled to take place in 2021.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About ENERPARC AG:

Headquartered in Hamburg, ENERPARC is a leading utility-scale photovoltaic company that covers the entire value chain. The services range from development over design, procurement and construction to operations and maintenance as well as asset management and energy trading. Founded in 2008, ENERPARC has become a global player with 250+ experienced employees and licensed partners in Spain, France, India, and Australia. ENERPARC has successfully commissioned projects with an overall capacity of 3.0 GW and is operating 2.0 GW. www.enerparc.com

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357935/90_MW_PV_Project_in_Gaarz__Germany.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357946/Logo_Logo.jpg

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sungrow Secures Contract of 90 MW Utility Scale Project in Germany MUNICH, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, will provide its central and string inverter solutions to Enerparc's 90 MW project in Gaarz, Northeast of Germany. Sungrow has supplied …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
CytoSorbents Launches International Campaign to Raise $100,000 for the Global Humanitarian ...
Facial Recognition Market worth $8.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Web Summit: Breaking Bad stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston introduce their new mezcal to a global audience
Body Temperature Scanner Device Market to Exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 8.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Invitation to telephone conference in response to Dagens Industri's article published on December 1
6K Additive Adds World-Class Talent to Expand Metal Powder Production Team
Drug Screening Market worth $10.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
Germany to Invest €10 Billion in Start-Up Support
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez Releases Explosive New Single "In The Morning"
Nanoform Finland Plc, Interim Report January - September 2020, November 27th, 2020 at 08: 00 a.m. Finnish time
Over 100 best Hospitality leaders awarded in Hozpitality Group's 6th Middle East Hospitality ...
Barilla Foundation and Food Tank announce the event: "Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork - Setting the Stage for the UN 2021 Food Systems ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments