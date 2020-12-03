Endexx Commends United Nations Landmark Vote to Remove Cannabis from Schedule IV

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products is pleased to update shareholders on our global expansion plans.

This World Health Organization recommendation and vote by the UN is the second critical stage to advancing legal changes on cannabis and hemp in all the Industrialized Nations that strictly comply with UN Law. This precedent allows countries like the US, Japan, and Korea to advance new guidelines and laws towards making medicinal cannabis and hemp fully compliant and legal both domestically and globally. As previously mentioned, this ruling opens the potential for banking, insurance, and commodity trading industries to build infrastructure for long-term industry success. Endexx has positioned itself to capitalize directly on this global growth opportunity.

CEO of Endexx, Todd Davis, a known pioneer in the industry, had previously predicted this would occur and recently added, “Domino number two, will change the cannabis industry forever. Cannabis, including Hemp, is no longer illegal and considered a dangerous narcotic and worldwide cannabis and CBD markets will exponentially expand the previously predicted market potential by 1000 fold. This promotes the advancement of Hemp and CBD products to become a worldwide accepted commodity and the potential for Endexx brands such as CBD Unlimited, to become a world leader in the marketplace.”

“Jamaica Is Endexx’s Global Market Gateway”

Endexx through its subsidiary, Go Green Global, has recently received two provisional licenses in Jamaica allowing for the sale, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis upon final approval. Jamaica’s established history with Ganja, now fully legalized, offers a premium agricultural crop and export to unlock the value of its natural resources and globally positioned ports as the gateway for cannabis to the world markets. The UN vote allows Jamaican officials to expedite exportation compliance standards and open the Jamaican cannabis market to the world.