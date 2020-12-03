 

12.03.20 Verizon declares quarterly dividend

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 62.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 1, 2021, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021. 

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $7.6 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Kim Ancin
Kimberly.Ancin@verizon.com
908.801.0500

Eric Wilkens
Eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens


