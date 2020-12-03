BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 62.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 1, 2021, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.



Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $7.6 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.