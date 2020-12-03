 

Rackspace Technology Among the First to Support the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, Announces New Professional Services & Solutions at AWS re Invent 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.12.2020, 19:55  |  44   |   |   

Rackspace Technology announces new professional services and featured solutions at AWS re:Invent 2020 to support customers as they build the future of technology on AWS

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace TechnologyTM (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced its participation in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace during AWS re:Invent 2020. Rackspace Technology is one of the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support and manage their software on AWS.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog of software, data and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. The addition of Rackspace Technology Professional Services to AWS Marketplace can accelerate customers’ ability to leverage AWS and provide greater access in harnessing the company’s deep AWS expertise. With professional services from Rackspace Technology, AWS Marketplace customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and services in a centralized place.

Rackspace Technology also announced new and updated solutions at AWS re:Invent 2020:

  • Cloud Native Security for AWS: Rackspace Cloud Native Security services provide around-the-clock monitoring and rapid remediation of security threats for customers on AWS from certified security experts in our global Rackspace Security Operations Center (SOC). Rackspace Cloud Native Security provides SOC-as-a-Service for native AWS security products.
  • MLOps Foundations: MLOps Foundations enables customers to accelerate automated machine learning lifecycle management by reducing the typical 25+ step lifecycle that can take months down to a 10 steps lifecycle that can be achieved within weeks.
  • AWS Outposts Managed by Rackspace Technology: AWS Outposts Managed by Rackspace Technology is a holistic, turn-key solution for implementing and managing AWS Outposts. The solution is built on a unique combination of innovative Rackspace Teams delivery model, global colocation data centers and a world-class team dedicated to helping customers architect, implement and operate AWS.
  • AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency: This designation recognizes that Rackspace Technology has demonstrated deep experience helping customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as it looks to innovate to address changing demands in the face of COVID-19.
  • Amazon RDS Service Delivery Designation: As an Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Service Delivery Partner, Rackspace Technology provides customers services for Amazon RDS, which manages complex and time-consuming administrative tasks such as PostgreSQL software installation and upgrades, storage management, replication for high availability and read throughput, and backups for disaster recovery.

Since Rackspace Technology launched Fanatical Support for AWS in October 2015, the company has focused on bringing the most cutting-edge capabilities of AWS to customers. With the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, Cloud Native Security for AWS, MLOps Foundations, and AWS Outposts Managed by Rackspace Technology, Rackspace Technology is providing new solutions that help customers leverage AWS’s innovation, agility, cost savings and operational efficiency.

Rackspace Technology is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Gold Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2020. For additional details regarding Rackspace Technology’s launch support for Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, its featured solutions, and ways to engage with the company at AWS re:Invent 2020, please visit: https://events.rackspace.com/reinvent/.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


