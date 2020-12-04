Enthusiast Gaming Provides Update on Annual General and Special Meeting
TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America,
reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that it will hold an Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) on or before January 20, 2021.
The Company had intended to hold an AGSM in Toronto, Ontario, supplemented by a webcast to facilitate the safe participation of shareholders, in December 2020. However, effective November 14, 2020, the implementation of additional public health restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in further limitations on public gatherings. As a result, the Company is changing its AGSM to a virtual-only meeting. Details of the AGSM, including the date, time and access information, will be provided by the Company in due course.
