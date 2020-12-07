 

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
30-Nov-20 34,939 366.09 12,790,664.78
1-Dec-20 37,000 371.05 13,728,683.13
2-Dec-20 48,600 370.16 17,989,863.97
3-Dec-20 46,436 375.32 17,428,138.02
4-Dec-20 40,000 374.32 14,972,817.20

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

