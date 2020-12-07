AVX/Ethertronics Announces Extensive Range of High-Performance, High-Reliability External Antennas

Leveraging a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communications technologies, the nine new antenna series have small, low-profile form factors ruggedized for use in a wide range of heavy-duty and harsh-environment applications and optimized for design flexibility and high-reliability, -efficiency, and -gain from 698–5,920MHz, as well as cost and time savings.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, announces Ethertronics’ extensive range of high-performance, high-reliability external antennas designed to provide immediate, standardized solutions for a wide range of cross-market applications with challenging space, weight, and performance requirements. The nine antenna series offer a wide variety of small, low-profile form factors ruggedized and environmentally sealed for use in heavy-duty and harsh-environment applications. The range also offers optional cable connections for greater design flexibility and RoHS and REACH compliance for global utility and international compatibility. Ideal applications for the nine external antenna series extend across the automotive, industrial, agricultural, networking, medical, retail, energy, and transportation industries and include remote monitoring, gateways and access points, point-of-sale terminals, IoT devices, telematics, digital signage, smart homes, smart grids, logistics, tracking, and industrial devices.