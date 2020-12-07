 

AVX/Ethertronics Announces Extensive Range of High-Performance, High-Reliability External Antennas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:30  |  43   |   |   

Leveraging a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communications technologies, the nine new antenna series have small, low-profile form factors ruggedized for use in a wide range of heavy-duty and harsh-environment applications and optimized for design flexibility and high-reliability, -efficiency, and -gain from 698–5,920MHz, as well as cost and time savings.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, announces Ethertronics’ extensive range of high-performance, high-reliability external antennas designed to provide immediate, standardized solutions for a wide range of cross-market applications with challenging space, weight, and performance requirements. The nine antenna series offer a wide variety of small, low-profile form factors ruggedized and environmentally sealed for use in heavy-duty and harsh-environment applications. The range also offers optional cable connections for greater design flexibility and RoHS and REACH compliance for global utility and international compatibility. Ideal applications for the nine external antenna series extend across the automotive, industrial, agricultural, networking, medical, retail, energy, and transportation industries and include remote monitoring, gateways and access points, point-of-sale terminals, IoT devices, telematics, digital signage, smart homes, smart grids, logistics, tracking, and industrial devices.

The AVX/Ethertronics range of compact and low-profile, high-performance, high-reliability external antennas is optimized to provide immediate, standardized solutions for an expansive range of demanding harsh-environment applications, and is comprised of GNSS/LTE MIMO Three-in-One External Antennas (X1005245), LTE External Antennas (X1005246), GNSS External Antennas (X1005247), GNSS/DSRC Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005248), GPS/GLONASS and LTE Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005249), Wi-Fi External Antennas (X1005323), LTE MIMO/GNSS/Wi-Fi MIMO Five-in-One External Antennas (X1005324), GPS/GLONASS and LTE Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005243), and GNSS/LTE/Wi-Fi 3-in-1 External Antennas (X1005244). Leveraging a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communications technologies, as well as Ethertronics’ proven expertise in innovative antenna design, the external antennas in these nine series can measure as low as 6.7mm (±1.0mm) in height and support a range of both high-band and ultra-high-band frequencies extending from 698–5,920MHz with high reliability, efficiency, and gain characteristics. Available with foam adhesive and screw nut mounting options, these antennas also employ IPX5 and IPX7 sealing protection and withstand operating temperatures extending from -40° to 85°C.

“Ethertronics’ new range of external antennas leverages a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communication technologies to deliver outstanding performance designed to meet widespread cross-market demand for ruggedized solutions in harsh-environment applications extending across the industrial and transportation industries,” said Alexander Hall, field applications engineer, AVX. “By offering a variety of standard antenna products, we can provide engineers with significant cost- and time-savings, eliminate the need for design fees, reduce cycle times, and hasten time to market.”

For more information about Ethertronics' extensive range of external antennas, please click the embedded series-specific links above, or visit the AVX Antenna Solutions product page, which features a new, user-friendly filtering tool that makes it easier to filter options for specific antenna products. For availability, please visit Digi-Key, Mouser, or TTI, Inc. For implementation assistance, including best practices for antenna tuning, please click here. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedInTwitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX
AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Alexander Hall
AVX Corporation
(864) 962-6169
alexander.hall@avx.com

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

Avx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVX/Ethertronics Announces Extensive Range of High-Performance, High-Reliability External Antennas Leveraging a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communications technologies, the nine new antenna series have small, low-profile form factors ruggedized for use in a wide range of heavy-duty and harsh-environment applications and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
AVX and Presidio Components Settle All Outstanding Litigation