Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 cents per share payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 24, 2020. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $1.80 per share.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005057/en/