 

Constellium's operations in Neuf-Brisach certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative

PARIS, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that its facility in Neuf-Brisach, France, achieved certification according to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s (“ASI”) Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This certification covers the plant’s recycling, casting, rolling and finishing operations.

Constellium’s Neuf-Brisach facility can now provide responsibly sourced, independently certified solutions, using both the plant’s end of life recycling capacity and its ASI certified supply chain, and can offer certified and sustainably manufactured aluminium rolled products to its customers.

“We are very proud of this achievement. Our customers and society demand sustainable and environmentally-friendly products manufactured responsibly, and our recycling capacity coupled with this certification is a step further to respond to their demand,” said Peter Basten, President, Packaging and Rolled Automotive Products business unit at Constellium. “This certification, combined with our ambitious sustainability strategy, demonstrates our commitment to building a circular economy and to improving the overall footprint of the aluminium life cycle.”

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, “We warmly congratulate Constellium on their dual ASI Certifications at the Neuf-Brisach plant. This plant’s feedstocks of recycled aluminium scrap make it a key starting point for downstream customers that wish to source aluminium with a reduced CO2 footprint. The ASI Certifications provide the assurance that their customers are sourcing an aluminium product that is produced responsibly, and can help extend the sustainability credentials of their customers’ products as well.”

Constellium is an industry leader in the sustainable production and recycling of aluminium products, a metal that combines strength, lightness and endless recyclability. The company is dedicated to promoting the overall sustainability of the aluminium supply chain and continues to pursue ASI certification at other facilities. Constellium is also collaborating with its key suppliers to support their ASI certifications.

Neuf-Brisach is one of Constellium’s largest sites with an annual production capacity of approximately 450kt and primarily serves packaging and automotive customers in Europe. The facility has five recycling furnaces that can recycle up to 150kt per year.

About ASI

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

