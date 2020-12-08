 

Graham Corporation Presentation at LD Micro Main Event Conference to be Broadcast Live

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Johnston, Director of Business Development, will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

LD Micro Main Event Conference

Tuesday, December 15. 2020
10:40 a.m. Eastern Time
Live webcast Link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
 Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

