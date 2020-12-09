 

Metapack Announces TDC 2021 to Take Place Virtually in February

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced that The Delivery Conference (TDC), the world’s foremost eCommerce delivery event is going virtual. Taking place from February 2-3 2021, TDC will for the first time, be broadcast as a completely virtual event, allowing attendees to tune in to this unmissable eCommerce and delivery conference, no matter where they are in the world.

Global retailers, 400+ carriers and 4,900+ delivery services

Metapack, placed at the heart of the eCommerce ecosystem through its work with leading retailers and with its library of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ delivery services is bringing together thought-leaders, innovators and influences from around the world to one place.

Now in its 12th year and with the effects of the global pandemic having far reaching consequences on the retail landscapes forever, TDC is the must-attend event for anybody with an interest in the future of eCommerce. Attendees will hear from the greatest minds in the industry and learn about the newest innovations in delivery and shipping solutions as we head into the post-pandemic world of tomorrow.

Key takeaways from TDC 2021

  • Discover the key developments and trends impacting eCommerce delivery and last mile right now
  • Hear first-hand how the world’s biggest and most successful brands are responding to the new retail landscape
  • Be part of an unprecedented live global event attended by 1000+ senior industry leaders

What Attendees will Discover:

  • The next big challenges for pandemic era retail and beyond
  • Retaining new customers in an unpredictable consumer landscape
  • What eCommerce can expect from the all-delivery era

“2020 has been a year unlike any we’ve seen before,” commented Bruce Fair, Chief Revenue Officer at Metapack. “The pandemic has completely changed the face of eCommerce and the relationship that consumers have with retail. TDC has long been a staple in the eCommerce events calendar and we’re thrilled that we can now bring this to an even bigger audience virtually. The 2021 event will not disappoint with brilliant speakers and presentations, stimulating panels and insights into emerging trends as together we embark on this new era of retail.”

Register for TDC 2021

To find out more about TDC 2021 and to register, please visit: https://www.thedeliveryconference.com/

About Metapack

Founded in 1999, Metapack helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers’ growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack’s SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by any of the world’s leading eCommerce retailers. Metapack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).

