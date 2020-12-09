DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers 09-Dec-2020 / 22:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Chemie AG / Shareholding / Sale

WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers

Munich, December 9, 2020, 21.50 p.m. CET - The Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG approved today the conclusion of an irrevocable undertaking with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., a company based in Taiwan. Under this agreement, WACKER irrevocably undertakes to transfer its entire stake in Siltronic AG - accounting for some 30.8 percent - to GlobalWafers as part of a voluntary takeover bid that GlobalWafers will submit to Siltronic shareholders. The undertaking was signed after the Supervisory Board meeting. The offer price will be €125 per share and the minimum acceptance threshold of the takeover bid 65 percent. The takeover bid by GlobalWafers will be subject to competition law clearances and further regulatory approvals.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Issuer and Contact

Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 Munich, Germany

Investor Relations

Joerg Hoffmann

Tel. +49 89 6279 1633

Fax: +49 89 6279-1179

investor.relations@wacker.com

www.wacker.com

Additional Information

ISIN: DE000WCH8881

WKN: WCH888

Deutsche Boerse: WCH

Ticker, Bloomberg: CHM/WCH:GR

Ticker, Reuters: CHE/WCHG.DE

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), Official Market (Prime Standard)

Disclaimer

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of WACKER's Executive Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, changes in the economic and business environment, variations in exchange and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance for new products or services, and changes in corporate strategy. WACKER does not plan to update its forward-looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.