 

Itamar Medical Comments on U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2021 Fee Schedule with Reimbursement Update for Home Sleep Apnea Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 00:28  |  55   |   |   

WatchPAT to effectively maintain current reimbursement levels despite broader reduction in conversion rates

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today commented on the recent release of the 2021 Physician Fee Schedule from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This Fee Schedule represents the third year of a four-year proposed plan to reevaluate reimbursement in home sleep apnea diagnostic codes. The final changes will become effective on January 1, 2021.

The 2021 Fee Schedule further widens the gap between the CPT-95800 used with Itamar Medical’s WatchPATTM device of approximately $163, a -3.5% decrease from 2020, compared to CPT-code 95806 used with competitive Home Sleep Apnea Testing (HSAT) devices of approximately $95, a -20% decrease from 2020.

In the 2021 Fee Schedule, the professional RVUs of both 95800 and 95806 were slightly increased (about 1%), but for the first time in the last three years of adjustments, have CPT 95800 Technical Component RVUs increased by 9.5% while CPT-95806 technical RVUs were significantly reduced (18.8%). In addition to the RVUs, the rates were further impacted by the broader reduction in the CMS conversion factor from 36.09 to 32.41 resulting in the final fee schedule rates.

“The increase in 95800 RVUs will allow providers utilizing our WatchPAT devices to maintain the current reimbursement levels despite the broader reduction in conversion rates, allowing them to continue to diagnose their patients and improve lives,” said Gilad Glick, CEO of Itamar Medical. “The changes to the 2021 Physician Fee Schedule for code 95800 continue the steady trend we have seen since 2017, and we expect to see continued support, thereby expanding the broad use of the WatchPAT device.”

The below table shows the new reimbursement fees for Home Sleep Apnea Testing. For more information about the CMS update, you may visit CMS website:

https://www.cms.gov/medicaremedicare-fee-service-paymentphysicianfeesc ...

A 2021 Reimbursement and Coding Guide can be also found on the Itamar Medical website:

https://www.itamar-medical.com/watchpat-reimbursement/

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company’s key product, WatchPAT, is commercially available within major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com

Seite 1 von 3
Itamar Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itamar Medical Comments on U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2021 Fee Schedule with Reimbursement Update for Home Sleep Apnea Testing WatchPAT to effectively maintain current reimbursement levels despite broader reduction in conversion ratesCAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Aequus Announces Issuance of Stock Options
Roche partners with Moderna to include SARS-CoV-2 antibody test in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Itamar Medical Announces Results from Multi-Center Study Validate Use of WatchPAT in Diagnosing Sleep Apnea in Patients with AFib
17.11.20
Itamar Medical to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
17.11.20
Itamar Medical Announces Preliminary Results from Two Large Claims Database Studies Demonstrating Significant Health Economic Benefits of Effective Sleep Apnea Management for Cardiovascular Patients
17.11.20
Itamar Medical Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Revenues