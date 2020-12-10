 

Astec Industries Hosts Inaugural Virtual Investor Day

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 13:00  |  57   |   |   
  • Outlines Strategy to Drive Profitable Growth through its Simplify, Focus and Grow Pillars
  • Introduces the OneASTEC Business Model, Fueling Strong Future Operational and Financial Performance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) will hold its 2020 Investor Day virtually today with presentations by President and Chief Executive Officer Barry Ruffalo, Chief Financial Officer Becky Weyenberg, and other members of Astec’s executive leadership team. During today’s session, management will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s strategic direction and capital allocation framework, as well as a deep dive into its Materials Solutions and Infrastructure Solutions segments. Additionally, the Company will reiterate its long-term financial goals that reflect its confidence in its ability to execute on strategic priorities to grow the business.

“We are thrilled to host Astec’s inaugural virtual investor day to provide the investment community with a deeper understanding of and appreciation for our Company and the major transformation new leadership has been driving over the past year,” said Barry Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have significantly enhanced and simplified our portfolio as we continue to execute our profitable growth strategy of Simplify, Focus and Grow, and with the OneASTEC Business Model as the framework to drive operational and financial performance, our profitability has improved despite the pandemic,” added Ruffalo.

Long-term Financial Goals

  • Revenue Growth of 5% - 10%
  • EBITDA Margin of > 12%
  • EPS Growth of > 10%
  • FCF Conversion of > 100% of Net Income1
  • ROIC of > 14%

1 Calculated by dividing LTM Adjusted FCF by Adjusted Net Income.

Webcast of Presentations

The presentation will be available via webcast from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Eastern Time and can be obtained at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2146/37688

About Astec Industries, Inc.
Astec (www.astecindustries.com) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

Seite 1 von 3


Astec Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Astec Industries Hosts Inaugural Virtual Investor Day Outlines Strategy to Drive Profitable Growth through its Simplify, Focus and Grow PillarsIntroduces the OneASTEC Business Model, Fueling Strong Future Operational and Financial Performance CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...