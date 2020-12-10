 

Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results on January 7, 2021

Atlanta, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) will host a conference call on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss the Company’s performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, following the announcement of those results earlier that day.  Neil M. Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.  A live Webcast of the discussion will be accessible at the Company’s Website:  www.acuitybrands.com.  A replay of the call will also be posted to that site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site. 

About Acuity Brands  
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications.  Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Company Contact:                                      
Pete Shannin             
Acuity Brands, Inc.    
(770) 860-2873                      
Pete.Shannin@acuitybrands.com





