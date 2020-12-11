 

ZAGG Inc to be Acquired by Buyer Group Led by Evercel, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “ZAGG,” or the “Company”), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, and a buyer group (the “Buyer Group”) led by Evercel, Inc. (“Evercel”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Buyer Group will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common stock of the Company for up to $4.45 per share in cash. Stockholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash upon closing and will be entitled to receive an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share, to be paid if the Company’s Paycheck Protection Program Loan (the “PPP Loan”) is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Company’s Board of Directors, will be submitted for approval of the Company’s stockholders.

Chris Ahern, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the value this transaction delivers to our stockholders and believe this is a positive development for all of our stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers through exceptional products and continued industry-leading innovation. We are optimistic about our continued growth and the support that will be provided by Evercel.”

“We admire the ZAGG business and its portfolio of leading mobile lifestyle brands,” said Daniel Allen, CEO of Evercel. “We are excited to begin a long and successful partnership with the ZAGG team.”

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will file a proxy statement, which shall include the recommendation of the Company’s Board of Directors that the Company’s stockholders approve the agreement and authorize the transactions contemplated thereby. Closing of the transaction is conditioned upon stockholder approval, clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (“HSR”) Antitrust Improvements and other customary closing requirements.

Upon consummation of the merger, $4.20 per share will be immediately paid out to ZAGG stockholders. If the Company’s loan forgiveness application is granted, other U.S. Small Business Administration conditions are met, and any related audit is satisfactorily completed, former stockholders will receive an additional payment of up to $0.25 per share based on the amount of the PPP Loan that is forgiven.

