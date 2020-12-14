Drive Shack to Reopen Orlando Venue on December 18th

“We are pleased to announce the reopening of our Orlando Drive Shack venue and look forward to safely welcome guests back this week,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Hana Khouri. “Our teams worked diligently to develop a reopening strategy for Orlando, which focuses on new initiatives that will increase brand awareness and visits to the venue. Our plan also includes an array of revenue-driving promotions and events, including live music featuring local artists, special event packages for businesses, and a new gameplay pass geared towards residents. We have also partnered with the developer of the master-planned Lake Nona city surrounding our venue, as well as other local businesses, to further integrate with the community, which we know will be key to our success in Orlando.”

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced that it will reopen its 65,000-square-foot entertainment golf venue located in Orlando on December 18, 2020.

Khouri continued, “We’ve seen a resurgence in demand since reopening our other entertainment golf venues. Creating innovative ways to drive traffic into all our venues, while providing a safe space for guests to connect and socialize, remains a top priority. We are confident the Orlando venue will benefit from the initiatives we have already put into motion at our other Drive Shack locations.”

The Company’s top priority remains to protect the health and safety of its employees and guests while providing a fun and comfortable setting for guests to socialize and engage in physical activity. All four Drive Shack venues will continue to operate with restrictive and precautionary measures in place, including enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, capacity limitations in suite-style hitting bays, social distancing measures and certain restrictions on bar and dining services. The company continues taking the necessary precautions to adhere to local rules, which include restricting large group gatherings.

The Company’s Orlando Drive Shack venue is located at 7285 Corner Drive, Orlando, FL 32827 and is open Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information visit driveshack.com. Get social on Facebook at @DriveShackOrlando, Instagram at @driveshack, and Twitter at @driveshack.