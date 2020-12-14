 

Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live December 17th, 2020

Company executives will share corporate vision and answer audience questions at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced the agenda for its quarterly event for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, December 17th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3oTRSRH

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

Agenda and presenting companies:

Eastern Time
(ET) 		Company Name Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Kane Biotech Inc. OTCQB: KNBIF | TSX-V: KNE
10:00 AM Theralase Technologies Inc. OTCQB: TLTFF | TSX-V: TLT
10:30 AM Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. NASDAQ: CLBS
11:00 AM Pressure BioSciences, Inc. OTCQB: PBIO
11:30 AM HLS Therapeutics Inc. TSX: HLS
12:00 PM Bionexus Gene Lab Corp. OTCQB: BGLC
12:30 PM VolitionRx Limited NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX
1:00 PM XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. OTCQB: XPHYF | CSE: XPHY | FSE: 4XT

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and for more information about the program, please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network. 

CONTACT: CONTACT
Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

