 

Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 17:45  |  55   |   |   

Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia

  • Acquisition of a controlling stake (51%) in the commercial acquiring business of ANZ for a cash consideration of c. AUD 485 million
     
  • Creation of a 51%-49% joint-venture controlled by Worldline to operate and develop commercial acquiring services in Australia with ANZ Bank
     
  • Strategic opportunity to expand Merchant Services outside of Europe with a unique access to one of the largest payments markets
     
  • Strong value creation through synergies derived from Worldline’s payment technology stack roll-out, enhanced scale and growth acceleration
     
  • First success of the newly created Merchant Services-Financial Institutions division, leveraging the compelling strengths of the Worldline-Ingenico combination

Bezons, December 14, 2020 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a Global leader in the payments industry, today announced the signing of a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank, one of the largest banks in Asia-Pacific and Australia’s 3rd largest acquirer with a c. 20% share of transaction volumes processed in Australia1.

Gilles Grapinet, Worldline’s Chairman and CEO, said: “The strategic alliance announced today between Worldline and ANZ is a landmark transaction for the Group and I am very honored that Worldline has been selected by ANZ to take over the control of its merchant acquiring business as the long term partner of choice to deliver state-of-the-art products and services to its very large portfolio of merchant customers.

Australia is a highly attractive strategic market as it is very close to Europe in terms of market structure, standards and technology, with a high level adoption of electronic payments. Backed by a solid macroeconomic environment and a strong long-term growth potential, the Australian market represents a rare opportunity to scale-up our platforms and roll-out our innovative solutions in very close partnership with such a leading institution as ANZ.


This long-term and exclusive joint-venture is based on a shared vision for delivering value added Merchant Acquiring products and services in Australia, through the combination of Worldline’s global scale, best-in-class technologies and expertise, with ANZ’s vast banking footprint and distribution power. We are particularly pleased to welcome soon circa 200 merchant acquiring and payment technology experts from ANZ.

Seite 1 von 6


Worldline Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia Acquisition of a controlling stake (51%) in the commercial acquiring business of ANZ for a cash consideration of c. AUD 485 million Creation of a 51%-49% …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
VERU-111, Cytoskeleton Disruptor, Demonstrates Efficacy in Preclinical Models of Human Triple ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 30 November 2020
02.12.20
Worldline launches an employee shareholding plan for 2020
01.12.20
Worldline successfully placed a tap issue of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million fully fungible with the OCEANEs due 2026 issued in July 2019
30.11.20
Worldline launches a tap issue of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANE) for a nominal amount of approximately €200 million fully fungible with the OCEANEs due 2026 issued in July 2019
26.11.20
UBS belässt Worldline auf 'Buy'
24.11.20
Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 17 November 2020
23.11.20
ADYEN IM FOKUS: Geht dem Corona-Profiteur der Schub aus?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
21
Worldline - europäischer Zahlungsabwickler