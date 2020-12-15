 

Noratis AG increases placed volume of the 5.50% bond by another EUR 10 million to EUR 22.5 million

Noratis AG increases placed volume of the 5.50% bond by another EUR 10 million to EUR 22.5 million

Eschborn, 15 December 2020 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, "Noratis") has increased the placed volume of its 5.50% corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6) by another EUR 10 million due to the sustained high demand after the end of the public offer. The notes of the bond were taken over by institutional investors. As a result, the outstanding bond volume now amounts to a nominal total amount of EUR 22.5 million. The placement of the bond is accompanied by ICF Bank AG.

André Speth, CFO of Noratis AG: "A reliable yield needs safety - for investors this is obviously the case now more than ever. Accordingly, the interest in our bond has been high over the past weeks. With the currently placed volume of 22.5 million we consider that we are well positioned to implement our further portfolio expansion on schedule. Consequently, the Noratis success story can go on."

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main - Germany


