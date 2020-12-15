Innovative even in times of COVID-19 - Five INDUS Group companies receive awards in 2020

Bergisch Gladbach, 15 December 2020 - In spite of the existing restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, five companies of the INDUS Group have again won awards this year. The portfolio companies received awards in the areas of innovation, promotion of vocational training and international growth. "This year, we are all the more pleased about the awards, as they show that the INDUS companies remain committed to and creative in filling their SME values with life even in difficult times," says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of the INDUS Group. "For us, this SME identity includes the continuous search for innovations as well as the consistent training of our own specialists."

As many as three companies of the INDUS Group were awarded the TOP 100 Innovator prize for their innovative processes and products in 2020. TOP 100 has been honoring the most innovative small and medium-sized enterprises for over 25 years.

BETEK GmbH & Co. KG won the award in the "Innovative Processes and Organization" category. In late 2019, the company from Aichhalden in the Black Forest inaugurated the world's most advanced plant for the production of road milling bits, thus further aligning its production to industry 4.0 standards. The highly efficient machine, which was co-developed by the engineers of the carbide manufacturer, permits the fully automatic brazing of a wide variety of road milling bits in large quantities.

MIGUA Fugensysteme GmbH has been named innovation champion by TOP 100 for its "innovation-driving top management" and its "successful innovations". True to the motto "Move before you have to", the Wülfrath-based manufacturer of joint solutions has established an ideas workshop where employees can exchange ideas in a creative atmosphere and develop new innovative products in a cooperative manner.

OFA Bamberg GmbH was awarded the TOP 100 seal for its systematic innovation management. The manufacturer of medical aids has installed two innovation circles which are specifically tasked with anticipating and identifying current trends and turning them into marketable products. The high level of vertical integration gives the company the flexibility to incorporate customer wishes into the product development process. A compression stocking made of sustainable materials and a prophylactic product containing nourishing extracts are just two recent product examples developed by OFA's innovation circles.