M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary "M1 Aesthetics GmbH" to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG Berlin, 15.12.2020 - M1 Kliniken AG and HAEMATO AG today signed a contract for the acquisition of all shares in M1 Aesthetics GmbH by HAEMATO AG. M1 Kliniken AG will contribute M1 Aesthetics GmbH to HAEMATO AG within the scope of a capital increase through contribution in kind. For this purpose, the Management Board of HAEMATO AG decided today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the company's share capital by EUR 2,467,201 to EUR 4,753,916 by issuing 2,467,201 new shares of HAEMATO AG through a capital increase against contribution in kind under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders by using the existing authorised capital. The new shares will be subscribed and taken over exclusively by M1 Kliniken AG. The transaction will be implemented with effect from 1.01.2021. After completion of the transaction, M1 Kliniken AG will hold a total of 75.8% of the share capital of HAEMATO AG.

M1 Aesthetics GmbH was valued on the basis of an IDW-S1 expert opinion with an enterprise value of a good € 58 million. The new HAEMATO shares were issued at a reference price of €23.55 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of HAEMATO AG in the Xetra trading system in the period from 27.11.2020 to 9.12.2020.

In 2019 M1 Aesthetics GmbH reported sales of about 51 million Euro and an EBIT of almost 7 million Euro. For 2020, M1 Aesthetics GmbH is expecting sales of a good EUR 30 million and an EBIT of approximately EUR 4 million - also due to corona effects, among other things. A further increase in earnings is expected in the coming years.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 specialist centres. With six operating theatres and 35 beds, the M1 Schlossklinik für plastische und ästhetische Chirurgie in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been driving forward its internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England and Australia.

