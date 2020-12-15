 

DGAP-Adhoc M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Investment/Investment
M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG

15-Dec-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary "M1 Aesthetics GmbH" to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG

Berlin, 15.12.2020 - M1 Kliniken AG and HAEMATO AG today signed a contract for the acquisition of all shares in M1 Aesthetics GmbH by HAEMATO AG. M1 Kliniken AG will contribute M1 Aesthetics GmbH to HAEMATO AG within the scope of a capital increase through contribution in kind. For this purpose, the Management Board of HAEMATO AG decided today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the company's share capital by EUR 2,467,201 to EUR 4,753,916 by issuing 2,467,201 new shares of HAEMATO AG through a capital increase against contribution in kind under exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders by using the existing authorised capital. The new shares will be subscribed and taken over exclusively by M1 Kliniken AG. The transaction will be implemented with effect from 1.01.2021. After completion of the transaction, M1 Kliniken AG will hold a total of 75.8% of the share capital of HAEMATO AG.

M1 Aesthetics GmbH was valued on the basis of an IDW-S1 expert opinion with an enterprise value of a good € 58 million. The new HAEMATO shares were issued at a reference price of €23.55 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of HAEMATO AG in the Xetra trading system in the period from 27.11.2020 to 9.12.2020.

In 2019 M1 Aesthetics GmbH reported sales of about 51 million Euro and an EBIT of almost 7 million Euro. For 2020, M1 Aesthetics GmbH is expecting sales of a good EUR 30 million and an EBIT of approximately EUR 4 million - also due to corona effects, among other things. A further increase in earnings is expected in the coming years.

About M1 Kliniken AG
M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 specialist centres. With six operating theatres and 35 beds, the M1 Schlossklinik für plastische und ästhetische Chirurgie in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been driving forward its internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England and Australia.


Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Dr. Walter von Horstig, Management Board
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Telefon: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
E-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de

15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155296

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1155296  15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155296&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetM1 Kliniken Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: M1 Beauty: Schönheit an der Börse?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG DGAP-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Investment/Investment M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG 15-Dec-2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data provides outlook for 2021 and announces capital increase
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe Auszeichnungen
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Neue Bohrergebnisse - Golden Independence Mining: Übernahme durch Barrick ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG gibt Ausblick für 2021 und stärkt Kapitalbasis
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erwartete neunte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares gibt ein Angebot zur ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG:
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins full-service-provider competition and contract to renovate UBS Paradeplatz as total ...
EnBW-Tochter Plusnet und GasLINE finalisieren die Transaktion des Kaufes des aktiven ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter &
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter „M1 Aesthetics GmbH' an die HAEMATO AG - Einbringung der Gesellschaft im Rahmen einer Sachkapitalerhöhung der HAEMATO AG
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG AG:
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter &
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG veräußert Tochter „M1 Aesthetics GmbH' an die HAEMATO AG - Einbringung der Gesellschaft im Rahmen einer Sachkapitalerhöhung der HAEMATO AG
30.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Herr Patrick Brenske tritt in den Vorstand der HAEMATO AG ein. Forcierung des Produktgeschäfts als Kernaufgabe der Integration der Haemato-Gruppe in den M1 Kliniken AG - Konzern (deutsch)
30.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Herr Patrick Brenske tritt in den Vorstand der HAEMATO AG ein. Forcierung des Produktgeschäfts als Kernaufgabe der Integration der Haemato-Gruppe in den M1 Kliniken AG - Konzern
30.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Mr. Patrick Brenske joins the board of HAEMATO AG. Promotion of the product business as core task of the integration of the Haemato Group into the M1 Kliniken AG - Group

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:31 Uhr
404
M1 Beauty: Schönheit an der Börse?