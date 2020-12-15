DGAP-Adhoc M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary 'M1 Aesthetics GmbH' to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG
M1 Kliniken AG disposes subsidiary "M1 Aesthetics GmbH" to HAEMATO AG - Transfer of the holding of the company within the scope of a capital increase in kind of HAEMATO AG
M1 Aesthetics GmbH was valued on the basis of an IDW-S1 expert opinion with an enterprise value of a good € 58 million. The new HAEMATO shares were issued at a reference price of €23.55 per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of HAEMATO AG in the Xetra trading system in the period from 27.11.2020 to 9.12.2020.
In 2019 M1 Aesthetics GmbH reported sales of about 51 million Euro and an EBIT of almost 7 million Euro. For 2020, M1 Aesthetics GmbH is expecting sales of a good EUR 30 million and an EBIT of approximately EUR 4 million - also due to corona effects, among other things. A further increase in earnings is expected in the coming years.
About M1 Kliniken AG
M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality standards. Under the brand "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 specialist centres. With six operating theatres and 35 beds, the M1 Schlossklinik für plastische und ästhetische Chirurgie in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been driving forward its internationalisation and is currently also active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England and Australia.
Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Dr. Walter von Horstig, Management Board
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Telefon: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
E-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
