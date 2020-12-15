Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution

The Board of Directors of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:LGI) has authorized the Fund to declare today, pursuant to a level distribution policy, a monthly distribution equal to, on an annualized basis, 7.0% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of markets on December 31, 2020 on the Fund’s outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on January 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2021. The ex-dividend date is January 8, 2021.

Portfolio data as of November 30, 2020, including performance, asset allocation, top 10 holdings, sector weightings, regional exposure, and other Fund characteristics have been posted on Lazard Asset Management’s (“LAM”) website, www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Additionally, any notices required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which provide information regarding the respective estimated amounts of each monthly distribution derived from net investment income, net realized capital gains (short- and long-term) and return of capital, will also be available on www.LazardAssetManagement.com.