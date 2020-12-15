 

Middlesex Water Company Names Dr. Joshua Bershad to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 22:38  |  41   |   |   

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Joshua Bershad, Executive Vice President, Physician Services, RWJBarnabas Health and Chief Medical Officer, Rutgers Athletics, has been named to the Board of Directors of Middlesex Water Company, (NASDAQ:MSEX). Dr. Bershad’s term is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2021 at which time he will stand for election as a Class III Director for the remaining two years of the three-year term of a Class III Director.

In addition to his role with RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Athletics, Dr. Bershad teaches in multiple capacities at Rutgers University, including as Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, as Adjunct Clinical Professor at Rutgers-Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, and as Visiting Lecturer at Rutgers Business School EMBA Program. Previously, he served in multiple senior executive roles within Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital & Health System, including Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer and Chair of the Medical Executive Committee for approximately 10 years. He was the organizer and initial President of RWJ Physician Enterprise, a multispecialty physician group.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bershad to our Board,” said Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex Water. “His expertise complements the broad-based backgrounds and skills of our existing Directors. As a public utility whose role is critical in public health protection, we look forward to the counsel Joshua will provide to our team and his contributions to our Company’s continued growth and success,” added Doll.

Dr. Bershad serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Middlesex County Medical Society and is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Robert Wood Johnson Visiting Nurses. He also is a member of the Board of Trustees of the VNA Health Group. Dr. Bershad attended both Rutgers Medical School and Rutgers Business School where he received his MD and MBA, respectively. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology/Geology from the State University of New York (SUNY) Binghamton.

About Middlesex Water Company
Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware.  Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.  To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
         
Media Contact:
Bernadette M. Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs
(732) 638-7549
www.middlesexwater.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5ce18fc-9c68-4b5b ...

 


Middlesex Water Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middlesex Water Company Names Dr. Joshua Bershad to Its Board of Directors ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dr. Joshua Bershad, Executive Vice President, Physician Services, RWJBarnabas Health and Chief Medical Officer, Rutgers Athletics, has been named to the Board of Directors of Middlesex Water Company, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Juggernaut Midas and Empire property update
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
CGG: Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Auxly Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Middlesex Water Company CEO Dennis Doll to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Water Conference