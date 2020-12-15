 

BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 23:30  |  81   |   |   

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that, at a joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE: BSE), BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BFY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BNY and collectively with BSE and BFY, the “Funds,” and each, a “Fund”), the requisite votes of shareholders of each of BSE and BFY have approved the reorganization of each of BSE and BFY with and into BNY, with BNY continuing as the surviving Fund, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “Reorganizations”). BNY did not obtain the requisite vote of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and approve the applicable proposals. Accordingly, the Meeting with respect to the proposals to be voted on by common shareholders of BNY has been adjourned to January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) in order to continue to solicit proxies from common shareholders of BNY. The Reorganizations will not be completed unless BNY obtains the requisite vote of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and approve the applicable proposals.

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the BlackRock closed-end funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

