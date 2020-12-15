BlackRock Announces Results of Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that, at a joint special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE: BSE), BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE: BFY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BNY and collectively with BSE and BFY, the “Funds,” and each, a “Fund”), the requisite votes of shareholders of each of BSE and BFY have approved the reorganization of each of BSE and BFY with and into BNY, with BNY continuing as the surviving Fund, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “Reorganizations”). BNY did not obtain the requisite vote of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and approve the applicable proposals. Accordingly, the Meeting with respect to the proposals to be voted on by common shareholders of BNY has been adjourned to January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) in order to continue to solicit proxies from common shareholders of BNY. The Reorganizations will not be completed unless BNY obtains the requisite vote of common shareholders to constitute a quorum and approve the applicable proposals.

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.