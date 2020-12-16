 

Roxgold Receives Mining Permit and Breaks Ground at Séguéla Ahead of Initial Gold Production In 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 12:00  |  53   |   |   

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation of the signed exploitation (mining) permit from the government of Côte d’Ivoire to develop and operate the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) in Côte d’Ivoire. Alongside this development, Roxgold has commenced early works at Séguéla to protect the project critical path and facilitate a rapid ramp up to full construction next year towards commissioning of Séguéla in 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005034/en/

Figure 1 - Séguéla Camp Construction Kick-off (Photo: Business Wire)

Figure 1 - Séguéla Camp Construction Kick-off (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to announce the approval of the exploitation permit which represents a significant milestone in the development of Séguéla ,” commented John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It has been an exceptional year in progressing Séguéla having grown the total mineral resources to over a million ounces, announcing maiden resources at Koula, Ancien, Agouti and Boulder, completing a preliminary economic assessment, and culminating in the environmental and exploitation permit approvals. We thank the government of Côte d’Ivoire for its demonstrated support and commitment to fostering a positive investment climate and we look forward to a lasting and mutually beneficial partnership. The Séguéla Project continues to be a key priority for Roxgold, and we believe that the development of the project will provide significant value to all our stakeholders.

“In addition to the positive impact Séguéla will have on the surrounding communities, the project has the potential to more than double our production for shareholders within a short time frame and without the need for additional equity. The confirmation of the permit and the start of early works is a major accomplishment towards achieving our goal of becoming West Africa’s next multi-asset producer.”

Exploitation Permit

The exploitation permit has been approved by the Council of Ministers and signed as a mining decree by the President of Côte d’Ivoire, and other governmental authorities. The decree grants Roxgold an industrial mining permit for development and operation of the Séguéla Gold Project. The permit is valid for 10 years, from December 9, 2020, with opportunities to renew as further growth and expansion is proven.

Seite 1 von 3
Roxgold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Roxgold - High Grade Gold in Burkina Faso
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roxgold Receives Mining Permit and Breaks Ground at Séguéla Ahead of Initial Gold Production In 2022 Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation of the signed exploitation (mining) permit from the government of Côte d’Ivoire to develop and operate the Séguéla Gold …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
Blade to Be Listed on Nasdaq, Creating the Only Publicly Traded Global Urban Air Mobility Company
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
indie Semiconductor Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Roxgold Increases Indicated Mineral Resources by 97% to Over 1 Million Ounces at Séguéla; Reports Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Koula of 281,000 oz at 8.1 GPT AU
26.11.20
Roxgold Utilizes Pre-emptive Rights to Buy Back 0.3% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
324
Roxgold - High Grade Gold in Burkina Faso