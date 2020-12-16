 

Defense Contract Management Agency Selects Box for Cloud Content Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), the contract administration services for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), issued a five year, $6.2 million contract for Box’s enterprise cloud content management platform in September 2020, during Box’s third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

DCMA ensures the DoD and other federal organizations and international partners get the equipment they need to “fight, survive and win.” DCMA is also an essential part of the acquisition process from pre-award to sustainment. The Agency manages 300,000 contracts, valued at more than $7 trillion, at 15,000 contractor locations worldwide.

“DCMA is leading an ambitious modernization agenda, leveraging the flexibility, scalability, and security of cloud solutions like Box. This will enable DCMA to deliver on its mission, increase the flexibility and resiliency of its workforce, and reduce operating costs over the coming years,” said Sonny Hashmi, Managing Director, Global Public Sector, Box. “Through this innovative approach, DCMA will ensure that its technology architecture is able to scale and meet future mission needs in support of the Department of Defense stakeholders. We are excited to partner with the DCMA team to successfully implement this strategy.”

Box is FedRAMP compliant and received Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, DCMA joins leading organizations that have leveraged Box to power new ways of working, including the U.S. Air Force, USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, National Institutes of Health, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

