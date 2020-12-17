Beter Bed Netherlands showcases benefits of good sleep in its brand positioning and “Sleepy Heads” campaign

More than 2,000 scientific studies provide all the proof we need: better sleep makes you healthier, more energetic, more social and happier. This is why sleep retailer Beter Bed launches its new brand positioning "Sleep better, live better", linking its knowledge and experience in the field of getting a good sleep to the positive impact this has on people’s health and well-being. Beter Bed’s own international market research revealed that many people are insufficiently aware of just how important a better sleep is for a healthier and better life. Beter Bed wants to change this, starting in the Netherlands, with its new positioning "Sleep better, live better".



"In my meetings with sleep experts, scientists and customers, it emerged that there is still a lot of room for improvement in the area of sleep. As a leading sleep retailer, we have our responsibility. We build on our 35 year experience in the industry when helping customers with advice and solutions for better sleep, but also increasingly use technology. We truly give customers the experience of better sleep ", says Beter Bed Holding N.V. CEO John Kruijssen.