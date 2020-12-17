 

Beter Bed Netherlands showcases benefits of good sleep in its brand positioning and “Sleepy Heads” campaign

More than 2,000 scientific studies provide all the proof we need: better sleep makes you healthier, more energetic, more social and happier. This is why sleep retailer Beter Bed launches its new brand positioning "Sleep better, live better", linking its knowledge and experience in the field of getting a good sleep to the positive impact this has on people’s health and well-being. Beter Bed’s own international market research revealed that many people are insufficiently aware of just how important a better sleep is for a healthier and better life. Beter Bed wants to change this, starting in the Netherlands, with its new positioning "Sleep better, live better".

"In my meetings with sleep experts, scientists and customers, it emerged that there is still a lot of room for improvement in the area of sleep. As a leading sleep retailer, we have our responsibility. We build on our 35 year experience in the industry when helping customers with advice and solutions for better sleep, but also increasingly use technology. We truly give customers the experience of better sleep ", says Beter Bed Holding N.V. CEO John Kruijssen.


COVID-19

On Monday, 14 December 2020, Beter Bed launched its "Sleepy heads" campaign, focused on the effects of sleeping well on people’s health. Especially in these times, when for many people life is turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, sleeping well is more important than ever. Despite the current lockdown and the partial lockdown earlier in the year, the Beter Bed formulas have been able to help customers in a safe and responsible manner during 2020. This has led to growing sales and order intake in the first three quarters. It is clear that Beter Bed's sharpened strategy resonates well with customers and the company has been able to offer employees and customers a safe environment despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the stores in the Netherlands will remain closed for the rest of the year, Beter Bed will continue to operate online. During the year, online sales increased strongly and Beter Bed's operation proved to be very resilient. Beter Bed will therefore continue its new "Sleep Heads" campaign. The company is launching its new brand positioning at prominent locations throughout the country in the form of digital billboards. In addition, the campaign will also appear in social media, on radio and television. Beter Bed will also make the importance of getting a good night’s sleep a topic of discussion in the RTL4 TV program Coffee Time.

