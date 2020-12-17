 

The Brick Raises Over $467,000 for Children’s Miracle Network With First-Ever Virtual Event and In-Store Initiatives

Proceeds from virtual cooking class and Buy more, Save More, Give More campaign will be redistributed to Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSX:LNF), is excited to announce that it has raised a total of $467,956 for Children’s Miracle Network following two successful fundraising initiatives.

Hundreds of people joined world renowned chef David Rocco for an exclusive virtual cooking class this past month, raising $45,020 for Children’s Miracle Network. The inaugural “Cooking for the Kids” event, sponsored by KitchenAid, produced more than just delicious food, with 100 per cent of the funds raised through registration fees and individual donations being redistributed to children’s hospitals across the country, supporting critical treatments and health care services.

“The Brick has a longstanding commitment to Children’s Miracle Network – it is an organization that our employees, their families and our generous customers feel truly passionate about supporting,” said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about the success of this event. With David Rocco’s support, we were able to raise funds that will go toward exceptional medical care, the latest equipment and important medical research for children in need.”

The virtual event on November 19 was the first of its kind hosted by The Brick. Participants from across the country joined the live and interactive cooking class, learning to prepare some of Rocco’s favourite recipes from the comfort of their own homes.

“As a father of three, I recognize the important work of Children’s Miracle Network and their impact on children and families,” said Rocco. “Sharing my passion for food with home cooks across Canada, while working with The Brick to raise funds for an incredible cause, was an opportunity I’m proud to have been a part of.”

In addition to the funds raised from Cooking for the Kids, The Brick raised an additional $422,936 for Children’s Miracle Network through the recent Buy More, Save More, Give More campaign.

The Brick has been a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network since 2014. As a symbol of its philanthropic commitment, The Brick launched Brickley Bear for purchase, with 100 per cent of proceeds going towards Children’s Miracle Network. The Brick’s robust fundraising campaign also includes corporate and employee donations and events including Children’s Miracle Network Charity Day, Teddy Bear Toss events, and The Brick Invitational Super Novice Hockey Tournament.

