 

WESCO Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Call

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 9, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO will also be participating in the Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference held March 1-3, 2021 and the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference held March 15-17, 2021. Details about WESCO’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

 

Replay Access

US Participant Dial-in: 1-877-443-5356
International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-902-6614
Canada Participant Dial-in: 1-855-669-9657
Confirmation Code: Ask for the "WESCO" conference call

 

US Replay: 1-877-344-7529
International Replay: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Replay: 1-855-669-9658
Replay available: From 2:00 p.m. ET on February 9 to 9:00 a.m. EST on February 16

Confirmation Code: 10150673

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet current customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

