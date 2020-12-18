WESCO Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Call

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 9, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO will also be participating in the Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference held March 1-3, 2021 and the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference held March 15-17, 2021. Details about WESCO’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.