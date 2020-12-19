 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Las Vegas Sands Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of investors that purchased Las Vegas Sands Corporation (NYSE: LVS) securities between February 27, 2016 and September 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 21, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Las Vegas Sands was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the U.S., which offer various amenities.

Las Vegas Sands’ properties include, among others, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, which operates a casino.

On July 19, 2020, Bloomberg News reported that Las Vegas Sands had settled a lawsuit brought by a former patron, Wang Xi (“Xi”), meeting his demand for a S$9.1 million ($6.5 million) payment. Xi reportedly sued the Marina Bay Sands casino in 2019 to recover S$9.1 million of his funds that the casino allegedly transferred to other patrons from his casino deposit accounts in 2015 without his approval, which triggered a probe into the casino by local authorities. Bloomberg News also reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) “is also scrutinizing whether anti-money laundering procedures had been breached in the way the Singapore casino handles high rollers.”

On this news, Las Vegas Sands’ stock price fell $1.41 per share, or 2.9%, to close at $47.28 per share on July 20, 2020.

Then, on September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that Marina Bay Sands “has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers’ money to third parties[.]” The article quoted the Singapore Casino Regulatory Authority (“CRA”) as stating that “there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands’] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]”

On this news, Las Vegas Sands’ stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 4.2%, to close at $49.67 per share on September 16, 2020.

The complaint, filed on October 22, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) weaknesses existed in Marina Bay Sands’ casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers; (ii) the Marina Bay Sands’ casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company’s anti-money laundering procedures; (iii) the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities; (iv) Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures; (v) consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Las Vegas Sands securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Disclaimer

