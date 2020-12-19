 

Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase

Not for dispatch, publication or distribution in the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA").


MCH Group Ltd.: Completion of the subscription rights issue for the second tranche of the capital increases

The Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd. on 27 November 2020 approved, among other things, the implementation of capital increases for an amount of up to CHF 104.5 million in two tranches.

In the first tranche, with the subscription rights issue that ran from 30 November to 4 December 2020, the company’s share capital was increased by CHF 30,000,000 through the issue of 2,000,000 new registered shares, each with a nominal value of CHF 10.00, at an issue price of CHF 15.00 each.

In the second tranche, the company’s share capital is being increased from CHF 80,065,750 to date to CHF 148,693,510 through the issue of 6,862,776 new registered shares, each with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 and an issue price of CHF 10.00. In future, the share capital will thus be made up of 14,869,351 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10 each. The subscription period for this second tranche of the approved capital increases ran from 10 December to 12:00 noon (CET) on 18 December 2020.

In this second tranche, one subscription right was allocated for each MCH share held after the close of trading on 9 December 2020. Seven MCH shares entitled the holder to acquire six new MCH shares at a subscription price of CHF 10.00 per MCH share. MCH Group Ltd. is today announcing that, by the end of the subscription period at 12:00 noon (CET) on 18 December 2020, a total of around 30 % subscription-right holders had exercised their subscription rights. On the part of the public-sector entities with a stake in MCH Group Ltd., the Canton of Basel-Stadt exercised only so many subscription rights that the public-sector will hold more than 33⅓% of the shares in future. All non-exercised subscription rights were allocated to Lupa Systems LLC.

With the completion of the second tranche of the capital increases and the issue of the new registered shares to be created, the new shareholder structure of MCH Group Ltd. will be as follows: the public-sector entities will have an overall stake of 33.34% and Lupa Systems LLC a stake of 32.32 %. The remaining shareholders will hold 34.34 % of the shares.


News online


Media contact:
MCH Group AG
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com

