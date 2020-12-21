 

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX AG: Süddeutsche Zeitung, PANTAFLIX and Studio57 start digital TVoD-Portal „SZ CINEMATHEK'

PANTAFLIX AG: Süddeutsche Zeitung, PANTAFLIX and Studio57 start digital TVoD-Portal „SZ CINEMATHEK'

21.12.2020 / 10:00
SELECTED FILMS - RECOMMENDED BY THE CRITICS OF THE SZ

Süddeutsche Zeitung, PANTAFLIX and Studio57 start digital TVoD-Portal:  "SZ CINEMATHEK"

Munich, Berlin, December 21, 2020. The digital SZ Cinemathek celebrates its premiere today with five selected film recommendations from the SZ editorial team. From now on, the film critics of the Süddeutsche Zeitung will choose five films a week, from classics to current titles, and recommend them to their readers. The films are available for digital rental in the "Süddeutsche Zeitung Cinemathek"

http://www.sz.de/cinemathek

Users of the SZ Cinemathek can rely on the sound film passion of trusted critics in the feuilleton - here, the films are hand-picked, curated and presented. Hence, it gives the viewer more time to watch films instead of spending a long time searching for the right film.

They begin with "Ich und Kaminski" by Wolfgang Becker, "Gravity" by Alfonso Cuarón, "Dame, König, As, Spion" by Tomas Alfredson, "Her" by Spike Jonze and "Heidi" by Alain Gsponer.

The prices of the rental films range from 1.99 euros to 5.99 euros per film. The films can then be accessed for 48 hours within 30 days. SZ Cinemathek is a cooperation between Süddeutsche Zeitung GmbH, PANTAFLIX Technologies and Studio57.

The video-on-demand company PANTAFLIX Technologies, a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG, is responsible for the technical implementation. Studio57, a subsidiary of X Verleih AG, came up with the idea for this cooperation, brought the partners together and provides advice.

Stefan Hilscher, Managing Director Süddeutsche Zeitung: "The Süddeutsche Zeitung with its renowned film critics stands for reliable quality - and also for comprehensive film expertise. This is now more alive than ever in our 'Süddeutsche Zeitung Cinemathek'. Carefully selected from all genres, we show five real connoisseurs' pieces every week and thus focus on class instead of mass. I am particularly pleased with this new and very trusting partnership with PANTAFLIX Technologies and Studio57. We have created a streaming portal with real added value."

10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Süddeutsche Zeitung, PANTAFLIX und Studio57 starten das digitale TVoD-Portal &
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Süddeutsche Zeitung, PANTAFLIX und Studio57 starten das digitale TVoD-Portal „SZ CINEMATHEK'
17.12.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Dreharbeiten zu WOLKE UNTERM DACH - Kinostart für 2021 geplant (deutsch)
17.12.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Dreharbeiten zu WOLKE UNTERM DACH - Kinostart für 2021 geplant
17.12.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Successful completion of movie production WOLKE UNTERM DACH - cinema release planned for 2021
10.12.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG führt Hauptversammlung 2020 durch - Digitalisierungsschub sorgt für steigende Nachfrage nach PANTAFLIX-Technologie durch B2B-Kunden (deutsch)
10.12.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG führt Hauptversammlung 2020 durch - Digitalisierungsschub sorgt für steigende Nachfrage nach PANTAFLIX-Technologie durch B2B-Kunden
10.12.20
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG conducts Annual General Meeting 2020 - Digitalization boost results in increasing demand for PANTAFLIX technology by B2B customers

17.12.20
4.046
Pantaleon - auf dem Weg zur zweiten Netflix ?