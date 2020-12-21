DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing Heidelberg Pharma AG Receives Shareholder Loan Based on an Existing Financing Commitment 21-Dec-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma AG Receives Shareholder Loan Based on an Existing Financing Commitment

Ladenburg, Germany, 21 December 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has signed a subordinated loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 15 million with its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany. The amount of the loan corresponds to the financing commitment from 21 July 2020 that will secure the company's cash reach until mid-2021.

The loan does not have an expiration date, is unsecured and has an interest rate of 6% per annum. Heidelberg Pharma AG may access the loan when needed.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma.

The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and commercialize its clinical assets upamostat (formerly MESUPRON(R)) and TLX250-CDx (formerly REDECTANE(R)). Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.