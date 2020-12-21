 

DGAP-News Medios AG: Planned takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH approved by Cartel Office

21.12.2020 / 12:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Berlin, 21 December 2020 - The German Federal Cartel Office has approved Medios AG's intended takeover of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH, Hamburg, on 21 December 2020.

Medios AG had concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the takeover of Cranach Pharma GmbH on 26 November 2020. The merger will create the largest Specialty Pharma provider in Germany with group sales of well over €1bn in the 2021 financial year.

The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company is listed in the SDAX selection index.

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany

Disclaimer

