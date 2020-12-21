 

Apogee Enterprises Appoints Ty R. Silberhorn as CEO

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Ty R. Silberhorn as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 4, 2021. Silberhorn will join Apogee from 3M, where he is currently Senior Vice President of Transformation, Technologies and Services. This appointment follows the company’s previous announcement of Joseph F. Puishys’ planned retirement. With Silberhorn’s appointment, Puishys is stepping down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Board member.

Ty R. Silberhorn (Photo: Apogee Enterprises, Inc.)

Apogee’s Board Chair, Donald A. Nolan, said, “It is my pleasure to welcome Ty as Apogee’s next CEO. He is a proven executive, who brings a passion for leadership, building high-performing teams, and shaping businesses. During his career at 3M, he built a track record of success, leading change, driving growth, and strengthening the operational performance of several global business units. We are confident Ty is the right choice to take Apogee forward.”

Silberhorn will become the fifth CEO in Apogee’s 71-year history. He joins Apogee following over 20 years at 3M. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for Transformation, Technology and Services, where he worked to reshape 3M’s efforts in business process and digital transformation to further enable growth and productivity. Prior to this position, he held several global business unit leadership roles, serving as Vice President and General Manager for divisions within three of 3M’s business groups, including Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, and Consumer. Earlier in his career, he served in a variety of roles in sales, marketing, and management, including Six Sigma business group director. His experience outside of 3M includes running his own startup eCommerce company and working at Ashland, Inc.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead this great company,” said Silberhorn. “Apogee is an established leader in its industry with a long history of growth and providing exceptional value for its customers. I am confident about the company’s future and look forward to working together with the Board and the entire Apogee team to build on this legacy and lead Apogee into its next chapter.”

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) delivers distinctive solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, we are a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements”. These statements reflect Apogee management’s expectations or beliefs as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

