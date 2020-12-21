Nutanix Announces 2020 Industry Recognition and Awards

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the company was recognized for its industry leadership, products, people and culture throughout 2020.

“This has been a year of unprecedented challenges as people and organizations everywhere grappled with the difficulties and uncertainties brought by a global pandemic,” said Ben Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutanix. “Amidst it all, Nutanix has remained laser focused on our customers and our people – and these awards are a direct reflection of our commitment to drive innovation, foster a strong company culture, and provide our communities with best-in-class service.”