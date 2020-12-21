 

Nutanix Announces 2020 Industry Recognition and Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the company was recognized for its industry leadership, products, people and culture throughout 2020.

“This has been a year of unprecedented challenges as people and organizations everywhere grappled with the difficulties and uncertainties brought by a global pandemic,” said Ben Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutanix. “Amidst it all, Nutanix has remained laser focused on our customers and our people – and these awards are a direct reflection of our commitment to drive innovation, foster a strong company culture, and provide our communities with best-in-class service.”

Industry Leader

Throughout the year, Nutanix received significant recognition for its hybrid and multicloud products and solutions, continuing to strengthen its market leadership.

Obsessing Over the Customer

At Nutanix, one of the company’s cultural principles is “Obsess Over the Customer and Frontline,” and that work has been reflected across the industry.

  • Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) awarded Nutanix with the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for Customer Satisfaction as well as the NorthFace Summit Class Award for having sustained recognition on the list for five years in a row. Additionally, Nutanix received CRMI’s CEM Pro certification for all the company’s global support centers.
  • ASP Online awarded Nutanix among the Top 5 Support Websites for the third time.

Leading with Culture

Seite 1 von 3
Nutanix Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutanix Announces 2020 Industry Recognition and Awards Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the company was recognized for its industry leadership, products, people and culture throughout 2020. “This has been a year of unprecedented …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Nutanix Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for Fourth Year in a Row
10.12.20
Seattle Children’s Trusts Nutanix to Transform Employee Experience
09.12.20
Nutanix Appoints Rajiv Ramaswami as Chief Executive Officer
08.12.20
Study Shows Future of Healthcare is Shaped by Hybrid Cloud
03.12.20
Nutanix Extends Storage Services to Its Hybrid Cloud Platform
24.11.20
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
23.11.20
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.08.20
132
Nutanix --- hyperkonvergente Infrastruktur integriert Computing und Storage