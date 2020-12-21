Nutanix Announces 2020 Industry Recognition and Awards
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced the company was recognized for its industry leadership, products, people and culture throughout 2020.
“This has been a year of unprecedented challenges as people and organizations everywhere grappled with the difficulties and uncertainties brought by a global pandemic,” said Ben Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutanix. “Amidst it all, Nutanix has remained laser focused on our customers and our people – and these awards are a direct reflection of our commitment to drive innovation, foster a strong company culture, and provide our communities with best-in-class service.”
Industry Leader
Throughout the year, Nutanix received significant recognition for its hybrid and multicloud products and solutions, continuing to strengthen its market leadership.
- Nutanix was named a leader by Gartner, Inc. in the December 2020 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software for the fourth year in a row. The company was positioned highest in execution of all vendors.
- Nutanix was named a leader in The Forrester Wave: Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Q3 2020, published by Forrester Research, Inc. for its current offering, market presence, and strategy.
- Nutanix Clusters on AWS received the 2020 Tech Innovator Award for Cloud Migration by CRN. Additionally, Nutanix’s Remote IT infrastructure Operations was recognized as a finalist in the Data Center Infrastructure category. In addition to product recognition, Nutanix’s partner program was ranked among the 5-Star Vendors in the 2020 Partner Program Guide
- Trust Radius awarded Nutanix with the 2020 Top Rated Award in the Server Virtualization and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure category and listed the company as a Top Rated HCI system.
- Palo Alto Networks awarded Nutanix as a Global Technology Partner of the Year award.
Obsessing Over the Customer
At Nutanix, one of the company’s cultural principles is “Obsess Over the Customer and Frontline,” and that work has been reflected across the industry.
- Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) awarded Nutanix with the NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for Customer Satisfaction as well as the NorthFace Summit Class Award for having sustained recognition on the list for five years in a row. Additionally, Nutanix received CRMI’s CEM Pro certification for all the company’s global support centers.
- ASP Online awarded Nutanix among the Top 5 Support Websites for the third time.
Leading with Culture
