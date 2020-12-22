FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) Following Full Enrollment in CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, commented, “We are very thankful the FDA is allowing severe-to-critical COVID-19 patients access to Vyrologix (leronlimab) again under eIND while we await the unblinding of data from our recently completed Phase 3 registrational trial. We are receiving daily requests from families seeking our drug for a loved one with COVID-19. In recent months, leronlimab received more than 60 eIND authorizations from the FDA, and during the pendency of our COVID-19 trials, we deferred seeking authorizations for eINDs in order to accelerate the pace of enrollment. Now that enrollment has been completed, we are pleased to be able to assist once again and remain hopeful the upcoming results of our Phase 3 trial will enable leronlimab to be more readily available for severe-to-critical COVID-19 patients.”

CytoDyn’s Phase 2b/3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab for patients with severe-to-critical COVID-19 indications is a two-arm, randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, adaptive design multicenter study. Patients are randomized to receive weekly doses of 700 mg leronlimab, or placebo. Leronlimab and placebo are administered via subcutaneous injection. The study has three phases: Screening Period, Treatment Period, and Follow-Up Period. The primary outcome measured in this study is: all-cause mortality at Day 28. Secondary outcomes measured are: (1) all-cause mortality at Day 14, (2) change in clinical status of subject at Day 14, (3) change in clinical status of subject at Day 28, and (4) change from baseline in Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score at Day 14.