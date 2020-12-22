H.B. Fuller Unveils Extreme Cold Resistant Adhesives for the Pharmaceutical Industry

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announced today readily available adhesive grades with hot melt advanced technology for extreme cold storage of vaccines and medication packaging. Advantra adhesives provide a secure bond at -70 C with tamper evident fiber tear.

H.B. Fuller announces extreme cold resistant adhesives for the Pharma industry (Photo: Business Wire)

Proper packaging is essential to securely and reliably preserve and transport pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and medication, from the time they are filled until they get to a patient. Adhesives play a key role in packaging performance, especially in the face of strict storage requirements. Some vaccines need to be kept at -70 C (-94 F), which leads to complex packaging requirements and the need to set up ultra-low-temperature freezers at vaccination centers. These storage requisites create logistics and transportation challenges for carriers and a wide preparation for national health systems.

H.B. Fuller offers readily available extreme cold resistant adhesive grades with Advantra 9280 EU and Advantra BOLD 9480. These have been designed for tough surfaces and harsh conditions such as high speed pharmaceutical packaging lines without counterpressure. Both solutions are commercially available in Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa (EIMEA) and with equivalent performance grades available globally.

The adhesive innovator has conducted a series of tests with several industry standard pharmaceutical packaging carton samples at its H.B. Fuller’s Lüneburg Adhesive Academy, in Germany. These solutions have been carefully formulated for reliable adhesion on GC1 and GC2 type carton boards. After extensive testing, H.B. Fuller’s Advantra adhesives demonstrate tamper evident fiber tear on pharmaceutical packaging and confirmed fiber tear after seven days storage at -70 C and after reconditioning at refrigerator temperatures of 4 C (39 F). H.B. Fuller recommends pharmaceutical companies to conduct additional testing on their specific materials before commercial use.

H.B. Fuller provides the market with expertise, extensive in-house testing capabilities, and adhesive performance under demanding conditions. For more information, contact its Insides Sales team here. You also can learn about H.B. Fuller’s Advantra packaging case and carton adhesives solutions here.

Advantra is a trademark of H.B. Fuller Company (“H.B. Fuller”) or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges.

