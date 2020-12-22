 

H.B. Fuller Unveils Extreme Cold Resistant Adhesives for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 14:21  |  38   |   |   

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announced today readily available adhesive grades with hot melt advanced technology for extreme cold storage of vaccines and medication packaging. Advantra adhesives provide a secure bond at -70 C with tamper evident fiber tear.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005360/en/

H.B. Fuller announces extreme cold resistant adhesives for the Pharma industry (Photo: Business Wire)

H.B. Fuller announces extreme cold resistant adhesives for the Pharma industry (Photo: Business Wire)

Proper packaging is essential to securely and reliably preserve and transport pharmaceutical products, including vaccines and medication, from the time they are filled until they get to a patient. Adhesives play a key role in packaging performance, especially in the face of strict storage requirements. Some vaccines need to be kept at -70 C (-94 F), which leads to complex packaging requirements and the need to set up ultra-low-temperature freezers at vaccination centers. These storage requisites create logistics and transportation challenges for carriers and a wide preparation for national health systems.

H.B. Fuller offers readily available extreme cold resistant adhesive grades with Advantra 9280 EU and Advantra BOLD 9480. These have been designed for tough surfaces and harsh conditions such as high speed pharmaceutical packaging lines without counterpressure. Both solutions are commercially available in Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa (EIMEA) and with equivalent performance grades available globally.

The adhesive innovator has conducted a series of tests with several industry standard pharmaceutical packaging carton samples at its H.B. Fuller’s Lüneburg Adhesive Academy, in Germany. These solutions have been carefully formulated for reliable adhesion on GC1 and GC2 type carton boards. After extensive testing, H.B. Fuller’s Advantra adhesives demonstrate tamper evident fiber tear on pharmaceutical packaging and confirmed fiber tear after seven days storage at -70 C and after reconditioning at refrigerator temperatures of 4 C (39 F). H.B. Fuller recommends pharmaceutical companies to conduct additional testing on their specific materials before commercial use.

H.B. Fuller provides the market with expertise, extensive in-house testing capabilities, and adhesive performance under demanding conditions. For more information, contact its Insides Sales team here. You also can learn about H.B. Fuller’s Advantra packaging case and carton adhesives solutions here.

Advantra is a trademark of H.B. Fuller Company (“H.B. Fuller”) or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.

H B Fuller Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Unveils Extreme Cold Resistant Adhesives for the Pharmaceutical Industry H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announced today readily available adhesive grades with hot melt advanced technology for extreme cold storage of vaccines and medication packaging. Advantra adhesives provide a secure bond at -70 C with tamper evident fiber …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity